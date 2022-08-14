Previous
Be a light
Be a light

https://youtu.be/8JcwNJj-pWY
In a world full of hate, be a light
When you do somebody wrong, make it right
Don't hide in the dark, you were born to shine
In a world full of hate, be a light
