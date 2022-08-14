Sign up
147 / 365
Be a light
https://youtu.be/8JcwNJj-pWY
In a world full of hate, be a light
When you do somebody wrong, make it right
Don't hide in the dark, you were born to shine
In a world full of hate, be a light
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th August 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-88
,
abstractaug2022
