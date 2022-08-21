Sign up
153 / 365
It finally rained
It was not enough to get us out of the drought, but it was a start.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
157
photos
73
followers
72
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st August 2022 11:56am
Tags
abstractaug2022
Bill Davidson
A beautiful shot on both a realistic and an abstract level.
August 22nd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really great for the abstract theme. Love it.
August 22nd, 2022
