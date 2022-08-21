Previous
It finally rained by pamalama
153 / 365

It finally rained

It was not enough to get us out of the drought, but it was a start.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Bill Davidson
A beautiful shot on both a realistic and an abstract level.
August 22nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really great for the abstract theme. Love it.
August 22nd, 2022  
