158 / 365
Concert Lights
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
4
1
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
158
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th August 2022 10:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstractaug2022
Eugene Frenkel
ace
Wonderful light!
August 28th, 2022
Pam
ace
@thholyhorse
Thank you, Eugene!
August 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the beams of light. Gives a very nice atmosphere.
August 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great shot of these lovely blue beams! I love the silhouette of the couple!
August 28th, 2022
