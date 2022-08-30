Sign up
161 / 365
Puddle
I like watching the puddles gather rain.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
2
3
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
44% complete
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th August 2022 3:43pm
abstractaug2022
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
September 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Who knew that a puddle could look so interesting.
September 1st, 2022
