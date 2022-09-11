Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
173 / 365
SOOC spirograph
My first attempt at spirographs. It took about 50 tries to get it all in the frame, and focused. There was a lot of cussing.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
177
photos
82
followers
78
following
47% complete
View this month »
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th September 2022 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Islandgirl
ace
Haha well done!
September 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh well done, it isn't easy. You did a great job.
September 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool result!
September 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close