Previous
Next
SOOC spirograph by pamalama
173 / 365

SOOC spirograph

My first attempt at spirographs. It took about 50 tries to get it all in the frame, and focused. There was a lot of cussing.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Haha well done!
September 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh well done, it isn't easy. You did a great job.
September 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very cool result!
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise