206 / 365
The Scenic Route
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Mags
ace
Wow! I could walk that road all day. It's gorgeous!
October 20th, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
@marlboromaam
I agree with your comment here.
October 20th, 2022
Annie D
ace
What amazing colours!
October 20th, 2022
