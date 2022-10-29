Previous
Row of Oak Trees by pamalama
Row of Oak Trees

Most of the leaves have fallen, but the oak trees are still showing color. I love how they were lit up this morning on the lake. We have had an amazing stretch of weather this week.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful, this coming week is going to warm here as well!
October 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love the reflections! You have some wonderful places to shoot.
October 30th, 2022  
