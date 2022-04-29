Previous
Wild life at my maple tree by pamalama
Wild life at my maple tree

For the collage challenge. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46358/collage-challenge-111-is-underway
Here are some shots I took during last weeks snow storm. The squirrel looks like he is making a snow ball, and has one tucked under his bum. The goldfinch in the middle missed his mark a little. lol
moni kozi ace
Awesome collage
April 29th, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
So you are not alone! But isn’t snow time over yet?!
April 29th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
Wonderful collage! Very nice shots
April 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful snow captures in your collage!
April 29th, 2022  
