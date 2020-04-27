Previous
Little things by pamanne
4 / 365

Little things

A card from a friend, a cat snuggle, a good laugh, and these tiny seeds that caught my eye; it is these very small things that tell me life goes on and is full of joy and beauty.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Pam

@pamanne
Kaylynn
Amen
April 27th, 2020  
