4 / 365
Little things
A card from a friend, a cat snuggle, a good laugh, and these tiny seeds that caught my eye; it is these very small things that tell me life goes on and is full of joy and beauty.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Pam
@pamanne
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A102U
Taken
24th April 2020 4:56pm
Kaylynn
Amen
April 27th, 2020
