Off kilter MeMe by pamanne
29 / 365

Off kilter MeMe

Actually, she is perfectly balanced. Everyday, my cats do something that interests me. In this photo, I like the way her paws are crisscrossed.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Pam

@pamanne
Orion5D
Wow, what a nice pic. The look of her is totally fascinating. Yes and the crossed paws obviously.
May 26th, 2020  
