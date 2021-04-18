Sign up
Port Royal, South Carolina
Nice little spot to walk and bird watch or fish. On this particular day the fish where jumping out of the water quite often. It was difficult to get a shot when alll was quiet.
18th April 2021
18th Apr 21
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th April 2021 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
