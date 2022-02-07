Sign up
37 / 365
Stranded
For Flash of Red February.
After a very rough night this yacht was stranded on Brighton beach. Lovely to see the old pier which is home to many starlings. The new pier is in the distance.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Tags
beach
,
yacht
,
brighton
,
marooned
,
stranded
,
for2022
,
old-pier
Kathy A
ace
Those clouds are amazing!
February 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice bw
February 7th, 2022
