Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
40 / 365
Nuts and bolts
For Flash of Red February.
I was trying to create the New York/Chicago skyline but think I failed. I had fun with the nuts and bolts!!
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5257
photos
235
followers
148
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th February 2019 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicago
,
nuts-and-bolts
,
for2022
,
new-work
Annie D
ace
very creative Pam - I think it works as a skyline
February 10th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Love this, very effective!
February 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous and so creative.
February 10th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Lol, does look a bit like a skyline, cool idea
February 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close