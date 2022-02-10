Previous
Nuts and bolts by pamknowler
Nuts and bolts

For Flash of Red February.

I was trying to create the New York/Chicago skyline but think I failed. I had fun with the nuts and bolts!!
10th February 2022

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
very creative Pam - I think it works as a skyline
February 10th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Love this, very effective!
February 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous and so creative.
February 10th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Lol, does look a bit like a skyline, cool idea
February 10th, 2022  
