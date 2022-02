Sywell

For Flash of Red February



The reservoir and pump house at Sywell always gives me many photo opportunities. I love it in colour but it also gives me a great opportunity to convert to B&W. I really liked this image with the couple and their dog at the waters edge.



Off out this morning taking the dogs to Rhona's for their haircuts. Not too much off their bodies but their faces really need a tidy up!!



Another one that's definitely best on black.