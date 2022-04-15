Previous
Blue Tit by pamknowler
68 / 365

Blue Tit

Sorry I have been absent this last week but I have completely lost my photography mojo. This is the first time I have picked up the camera since our holiday and hopefully now it is out of the camera bag I will start to use it again!!

This little blue tit is nest building in our garden. I have been watching him coming back and forth collecting fur I have brushed out of the boys this morning. I was trying to capture him with the beak full of fur but he spotted me every time. This was him returning and looking round to see if he was safe. With two naughty dogs rushing round the garden barking he was being very brave!!

Wishing you all a very happy Good Friday. I hope you are enjoying your hot cross buns!!
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
18% complete

Dixie Goode ace
What a sweet picture, Pam. I love this.
April 15th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty, fav
April 15th, 2022  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
April 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2022  
*lynn ace
gorgeous bird and capture
April 15th, 2022  
