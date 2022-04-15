Blue Tit

Sorry I have been absent this last week but I have completely lost my photography mojo. This is the first time I have picked up the camera since our holiday and hopefully now it is out of the camera bag I will start to use it again!!



This little blue tit is nest building in our garden. I have been watching him coming back and forth collecting fur I have brushed out of the boys this morning. I was trying to capture him with the beak full of fur but he spotted me every time. This was him returning and looking round to see if he was safe. With two naughty dogs rushing round the garden barking he was being very brave!!



Wishing you all a very happy Good Friday. I hope you are enjoying your hot cross buns!!