Mouthful 1 by pamknowler
69 / 365

Mouthful 1

Had a lovely time this morning watching this little blue tit coming back and forth collecting dog fur for his nest. It is going to be a very cosy nest by the time he has finished.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Casablanca ace
Nice catchlight in the eye too
April 16th, 2022  
