Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
73 / 365
Finlay
A quick iPhone shot of Finlay taken yesterday. I am just back from the doctors where I had to give blood tests. I have to do other sample tests to see if I have another bug in my gut. And so it goes on!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5294
photos
227
followers
146
following
20% complete
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Latest from all albums
614
1550
69
1551
70
71
72
73
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
19th April 2022 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sunshine
,
finlay
Lou Ann
ace
Sweet boy. My goodness, I’m so sorry you are still dealing with stomach issues!
April 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close