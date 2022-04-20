Previous
Finlay by pamknowler
73 / 365

Finlay

A quick iPhone shot of Finlay taken yesterday. I am just back from the doctors where I had to give blood tests. I have to do other sample tests to see if I have another bug in my gut. And so it goes on!
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
Sweet boy. My goodness, I’m so sorry you are still dealing with stomach issues!
April 20th, 2022  
