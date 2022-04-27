Sign up
79 / 365
Relaxed
I just had to share two shots of George at Rhona's yesterday having a haircut. She started to use the electric trimmer and he lay down as if to say "do what you want".
This is the dog who won't let me touch him!! LOL!! My other image in my Extras album.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6
3
365 Year 10
iPhone XR
26th April 2022 11:02am
table
relaxed
george
rhona
electric-trimmers
Kathy A
ace
Typical kid, behaving well for anyone except it’s parents
April 27th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
I am sure she couldn't do that job if she didn't have the ability to make the dogs be good.
April 27th, 2022
