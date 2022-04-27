Previous
Relaxed by pamknowler
79 / 365

Relaxed

I just had to share two shots of George at Rhona's yesterday having a haircut. She started to use the electric trimmer and he lay down as if to say "do what you want".

This is the dog who won't let me touch him!! LOL!! My other image in my Extras album.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
21% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Typical kid, behaving well for anyone except it’s parents
April 27th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I am sure she couldn't do that job if she didn't have the ability to make the dogs be good.
April 27th, 2022  
