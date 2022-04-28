Previous
Nose to Nose by pamknowler
Nose to Nose

Finlay and his dad Wallace nose to nose. They did this for a few minutes then turned away from each other as if they couldn't be bothered to take it further. Wallace is 13 years old now and is going deaf. Sad to see the top dog fading into old age.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
