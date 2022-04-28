Sign up
80 / 365
Nose to Nose
Finlay and his dad Wallace nose to nose. They did this for a few minutes then turned away from each other as if they couldn't be bothered to take it further. Wallace is 13 years old now and is going deaf. Sad to see the top dog fading into old age.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th April 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wallace
,
finlay
,
saying-hello
,
nose-to-nose
