Red Robin

This is the shrub commonly known as Red Robin - I am sure it has a fancy name but I don't know it. This year it is covered with more blossom than I have ever seen before. I used to keep the shrub down to 6ft to the top of the fence but when the neighbours bought a huge trampoline for their children I decided to let the Red Robin grow. It is now about 12 ft tall and is really a small tree. It is certainly looking very healthy and beautiful.



I am sorry I have been very hit and miss with 365 but have been suffering with the after affects of the food poisoning. I have had further tests which unfortunately have picked up something and I am now being referred to a bowel consultant. I think I may be even more absent in the next weeks as I am now feeling very anxious and cannot concentrate. I will keep you updated as/when I find out anything. I will pop in when if I can.