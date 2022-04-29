Previous
Next
Red Robin by pamknowler
81 / 365

Red Robin

This is the shrub commonly known as Red Robin - I am sure it has a fancy name but I don't know it. This year it is covered with more blossom than I have ever seen before. I used to keep the shrub down to 6ft to the top of the fence but when the neighbours bought a huge trampoline for their children I decided to let the Red Robin grow. It is now about 12 ft tall and is really a small tree. It is certainly looking very healthy and beautiful.

I am sorry I have been very hit and miss with 365 but have been suffering with the after affects of the food poisoning. I have had further tests which unfortunately have picked up something and I am now being referred to a bowel consultant. I think I may be even more absent in the next weeks as I am now feeling very anxious and cannot concentrate. I will keep you updated as/when I find out anything. I will pop in when if I can.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely shot...Get well.
April 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - Trees and shrubs are all at their best this Spring , all full of blossom and flowers . Sorry to hear -- hope all will be well soon !
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise