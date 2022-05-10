Willow and Pippa

Yesterday I finally met my friend Amandas two new puppies. They have been home now for a week and I waited for them to settle a bit before visiting. Two gorgeous flat coat retrievers (their dad related to this years winner of Crufts). So beautiful and full of energy- very hard to get a good shot of them in focus. Amanda looks exhausted!! I assured her it will get easier - Oh memories of my boys when they were puppies and I only had one at a time.

Amanda lost her beautiful girl Tilly - also a flat coat from the same breeder - last year and she has been finding it very difficult being without her best friend. Now she won't have time to miss Tilly!! They both had fun trying to eat my sisters shoes!!