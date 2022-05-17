Tick Tock

The dandelions seem to have all gone to seed at the same time and the seeds are blowing in the wind. I think the dandelion clock is so pretty but I have too many in my lawn!! Weedkiller (harmless to animals) is being delivered today. The ground is too hard to pull up the roots so I am going to try this for the first time.



It is a hot sunny day and we have been for an early walk with the boys before it got too hot. I have booked another haircut with Rhona for next week before we go away - who knows we may have a heatwave!! LOL!! Not very likely in Devon!!