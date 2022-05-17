Previous
Tick Tock by pamknowler
Tick Tock

The dandelions seem to have all gone to seed at the same time and the seeds are blowing in the wind. I think the dandelion clock is so pretty but I have too many in my lawn!! Weedkiller (harmless to animals) is being delivered today. The ground is too hard to pull up the roots so I am going to try this for the first time.

It is a hot sunny day and we have been for an early walk with the boys before it got too hot. I have booked another haircut with Rhona for next week before we go away - who knows we may have a heatwave!! LOL!! Not very likely in Devon!!
17th May 2022

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
They are beautiful and they are everywhere here at the moment as well. Hope your new treatment works!
May 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I know they are weeds but so photogenic!
May 17th, 2022  
