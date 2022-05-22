Previous
Hydrangea by pamknowler
Hydrangea

One of my hydrangeas which is in a tub in the patio. An early flowering one and quite different from my lace caps and mop heads. The flowers are individual and look very pretty.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and unusual - I have not seen this variety before ! fav
May 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
These are lovely - so different
May 22nd, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Very pretty
May 23rd, 2022  
