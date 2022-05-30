Woodpecker

Here we are in Devon once again and this was the lovely sight I had this morning. The woodpecker getting insects out of the split in the bird feeder stand. So pleased to see him!!



The best sight though was out of my bedroom window when a huge hare ran down the lane. No I didn't have my camera and I don't think I would have been quick enough even had it been in my hand!!



A strange morning with Lundy Island in the sunshine only to disappear into the mist 5 minutes later. And so it has gone on all morning as the showers have passed by. The sun is now shining and I think we are in for a nice afternoon. Fingers crossed!!