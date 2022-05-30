Previous
Next
Woodpecker by pamknowler
95 / 365

Woodpecker

Here we are in Devon once again and this was the lovely sight I had this morning. The woodpecker getting insects out of the split in the bird feeder stand. So pleased to see him!!

The best sight though was out of my bedroom window when a huge hare ran down the lane. No I didn't have my camera and I don't think I would have been quick enough even had it been in my hand!!

A strange morning with Lundy Island in the sunshine only to disappear into the mist 5 minutes later. And so it has gone on all morning as the showers have passed by. The sun is now shining and I think we are in for a nice afternoon. Fingers crossed!!
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SwChappell ace
Great capture
May 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise