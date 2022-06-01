Bursting

As we walked around the gardens this morning it was lovely to see the giant poppies - lots still in bud, some bursting open and quite a few fully open and the size of tea plates. So beautiful!!



We had a lovely family lunch yesterday and thankfully the weather was beautiful and the three young girls had a great time running out of one door - all around the garden and back into another door at the other end of the cottage. Such fun!!



Good to catch up with my family - once again we live at opposite ends of the country and it isn't easy to arrange get togethers.