Previous
Next
Bursting by pamknowler
97 / 365

Bursting

As we walked around the gardens this morning it was lovely to see the giant poppies - lots still in bud, some bursting open and quite a few fully open and the size of tea plates. So beautiful!!

We had a lovely family lunch yesterday and thankfully the weather was beautiful and the three young girls had a great time running out of one door - all around the garden and back into another door at the other end of the cottage. Such fun!!

Good to catch up with my family - once again we live at opposite ends of the country and it isn't easy to arrange get togethers.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Beautiful close up and how wonderful you had such a special time with family 💚
June 1st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
June 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Splendid capture!
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise