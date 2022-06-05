Previous
Narrow lane - who gives way? by pamknowler
Narrow lane - who gives way?

Driving down the very narrow lane to the nearby village of Woolsery I came face to face with these two huge horses. The front rider signalled for me to stay still as they would try to squeeze by. Finlay and George by this time were now barking their heads off and as the first horse came to the side of the car he went down into a ditch. The horse started to panic and I could see that he might kick my car!! Thankfully the rider brought him under control and he got past safely. The second rider went past with no trouble. Phew!! I think I will be taking a different route to Woolsery from now on!! Mind you all the lanes are narrow and I am perfecting my reversing skills back to a passing place . Why do I seem to do all the reversing?
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
June 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Thank goodness they got past without too much trouble
June 5th, 2022  
