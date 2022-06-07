Previous
Breakfast time by pamknowler
Breakfast time

This gorgeous pair have a date every morning under the bird feeder. The smaller birds seem to drop more onto the floor than they eat and this greedy pair just sit and wait for the droppings!!

This is definitely their garden and the male pheasant will see off any intruders - even Finlay and George!!

Raining this morning so taking our time before venturing out. If you can't be lazy while on holiday when can you?
Pam Knowler

