103 / 365
Breakfast time
This gorgeous pair have a date every morning under the bird feeder. The smaller birds seem to drop more onto the floor than they eat and this greedy pair just sit and wait for the droppings!!
This is definitely their garden and the male pheasant will see off any intruders - even Finlay and George!!
Raining this morning so taking our time before venturing out. If you can't be lazy while on holiday when can you?
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
male
,
feeding
,
female
,
pheasants
,
under-the-bird-feeder
