New hydrangea by pamknowler
New hydrangea

This gorgeous hydrangea was a present from Denise for doing a photoshoot of her two whippets Misty and Billy the puppy. She also brought up to the cottage a bottle of wine, chocolate biscuits, shortbread and a box of frozen lollies for Molly and Marry Jane. She is such a generous kind lady!!

Out of 80 images - those whippets move so quickly - I chose the best 12 and Denise was thrilled with them.

We are missing our beautiful Devon holiday cottage and especially seeing my niece Ruth every day with her girls. Not sure when we will be going down again.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

julia ace
This is beautiful.. lovely detail..
June 21st, 2022  
