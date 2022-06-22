On the lookout

for squirrels!! We went for an early walk this morning before it got too hot. It was lovely walking through the woods with the dappled shade and the boys seemed happy watching out for squirrels. Thankfully they were nowhere to be seen. I sat for a while in the shade and the boys had a good drink and enjoyed sniffing all around.



Home again now and George has run through the pool of water I have put down for them. He loves to cool his feet off. Wet footprints through the house!! LOL!! Finlay is laying in the sunshine panting away. Silly dog - he does love the sunshine.