George and the shadows by pamknowler
119 / 365

George and the shadows

Another image from yesterday's walk in the woods. George saw a squirrel but it ran up the tree before he got there!! He always looks so puzzled when they disappear upwards!!

Today was very cloudy and rain was threatening with a passing shower as we walked back to the car. Still very humid though - just not very comfortable.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
32% complete



Photo Details

