Californian Westie

The postman knocked on the door yesterday and said "parcel from America". How exciting!!



It was a birthday present from Louise and Ken and full of lovely goodies. I was delighted to see this gorgeous Westie which Louise says is very rare in CA. He was found in an antique shop which makes me wonder what his history is. I hope he came from a happy home. Now in pride of place on my mantlepiece until I find his forever home. I think he may be hanging on our Christmas tree this year.