126 / 365
Cosmos
We bought two cosmos plants this week - one white and one pink. They are so pretty with such delicate foliage. I can see I have been photobombed by a tiny insect!!
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5363
photos
221
followers
143
following
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
9
365 Year 10
iPhone XR
1st July 2022 10:14am
white
,
pot
,
insect
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
photobomb
