Previous
Next
Cosmos by pamknowler
126 / 365

Cosmos

We bought two cosmos plants this week - one white and one pink. They are so pretty with such delicate foliage. I can see I have been photobombed by a tiny insect!!
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise