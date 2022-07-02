Sign up
Pink Cosmos
This is the other Cosmos I bought. Such a lovely flower and gorgeous foliage. My garden is starting to look pretty with the new plants I have recently bought.
The hydrangea shrubs which are all round the garden are starting to colour and the plants I have bought have all been planted in pots and placed around the patio.
2nd July 2022
Tags
pot
,
garden
,
patio
,
pink-cosmos
