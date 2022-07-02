Previous
Pink Cosmos by pamknowler
128 / 365

Pink Cosmos

This is the other Cosmos I bought. Such a lovely flower and gorgeous foliage. My garden is starting to look pretty with the new plants I have recently bought.

The hydrangea shrubs which are all round the garden are starting to colour and the plants I have bought have all been planted in pots and placed around the patio.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
35% complete

