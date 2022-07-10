George in the woods

Up early this morning and out by 8.30am for our walk at the country park. We walked through the woods as the shade was delightful and made our walk very comfortable. It is now far too hot to be out with the dogs especially on the pavement which would burn the pads on their paws.



Another sporting afternoon - Men's Wimbledon final plus the Austrian Grand Prix. What will we watch? My sister prefers the tennis but I prefer the Grand Prix. Decisions, decisions!!