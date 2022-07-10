Previous
George in the woods by pamknowler
136 / 365

George in the woods

Up early this morning and out by 8.30am for our walk at the country park. We walked through the woods as the shade was delightful and made our walk very comfortable. It is now far too hot to be out with the dogs especially on the pavement which would burn the pads on their paws.

Another sporting afternoon - Men's Wimbledon final plus the Austrian Grand Prix. What will we watch? My sister prefers the tennis but I prefer the Grand Prix. Decisions, decisions!!
10th July 2022

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Do not blame you! I have all the blinds closed to keep the heat out.
Shady George lol. Sounds like a novel title!
July 10th, 2022  
