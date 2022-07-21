Previous
Giant thistle by pamknowler
144 / 365

Giant thistle

Difficult to tell from this photo but the thistle is really huge compared to all the other thistles growing in the hedgerows.

I love this colour but wouldn't wear it even though the poem says "when I am an old woman I shall wear purple!!" - I love that poem by Jenny Joseph.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
39% complete

SwChappell ace
Great capture, love the color and detail
July 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful close up. I love purple since I was a small girl and at my age I wear it too :-)
July 21st, 2022  
