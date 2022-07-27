Changing colours

This hydrangea which is in a pot and in the shade of the trees is looking healthy. The strange thing is the flowers are changing colour. When I bought this shrub the flowers were all greenish with a pink tinge like the ones at the bottom of the image. Just look what has happened to the rest of the flowers - perhaps they all revert to the original pink in the end?



Sorry it's hydrangeas again - I am getting bored with myself!! I need something to give me a boost of enthusiasm for taking photos. I have definitely lost my mojo!!