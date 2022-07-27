Previous
Next
Changing colours by pamknowler
150 / 365

Changing colours

This hydrangea which is in a pot and in the shade of the trees is looking healthy. The strange thing is the flowers are changing colour. When I bought this shrub the flowers were all greenish with a pink tinge like the ones at the bottom of the image. Just look what has happened to the rest of the flowers - perhaps they all revert to the original pink in the end?

Sorry it's hydrangeas again - I am getting bored with myself!! I need something to give me a boost of enthusiasm for taking photos. I have definitely lost my mojo!!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
It’s a great specimen that you have. I think they prefer pots. Ours are all rather poorly given the current drought here in the UK.
The flowers of a Hydrangea depend on the acidity of the soil. They can range from blue/purple to pink (but all start off that green when new).
July 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise