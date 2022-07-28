Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
151 / 365
Thistle again
The thistle converted to B&W in NIk Silver Efex and given a high key look with a coffee filter. Just for something different!!
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5388
photos
219
followers
143
following
41% complete
View this month »
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th July 2022 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thistle
,
high-key
,
b-and-w
,
coffee-filter
Casablanca
ace
Ooh I like that! Very effective. What's a coffee filter when it isn't filtering real coffee?
July 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Well, one can see its not the usual 'covid' icon. Amazing!
July 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close