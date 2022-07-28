Previous
Thistle again by pamknowler
151 / 365

Thistle again

The thistle converted to B&W in NIk Silver Efex and given a high key look with a coffee filter. Just for something different!!
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Ooh I like that! Very effective. What's a coffee filter when it isn't filtering real coffee?
July 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Well, one can see its not the usual 'covid' icon. Amazing!
July 28th, 2022  
