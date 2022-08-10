Sign up
160 / 365
Give us a drink!!
Finlay on our early walk this morning. It was already very hot and he wanted a drink. Luckily I always carry a bottle of water and a bowl.
He is looking very neat and tidy after his haircut yesterday.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Finlay, sweetie! You look very handsome after your summer haircut!
August 10th, 2022
