Previous
Next
Give us a drink!! by pamknowler
160 / 365

Give us a drink!!

Finlay on our early walk this morning. It was already very hot and he wanted a drink. Luckily I always carry a bottle of water and a bowl.

He is looking very neat and tidy after his haircut yesterday.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Finlay, sweetie! You look very handsome after your summer haircut!
August 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise