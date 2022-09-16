Sign up
172 / 365
Conkers in a bowl
I have put the shiny conkers in a bowl on the table in our hall. They will stay until the shine goes off - it doesn’t last long. We may collect some more - I definitely will if I go near a horse chestnut tree! 🤣🤣🤣
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
1
0
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
iPhone XR
iPhone XR
Taken
15th September 2022 12:51pm
Tags
hall
,
conkers-in-a-bowl
,
still-shiny
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A gorgeous display in your Hallway to welcome Autumn ! - love the rich colour and shine and go nicely on your dish !
September 16th, 2022
