Conkers in a bowl by pamknowler
172 / 365

Conkers in a bowl

I have put the shiny conkers in a bowl on the table in our hall. They will stay until the shine goes off - it doesn’t last long. We may collect some more - I definitely will if I go near a horse chestnut tree! 🤣🤣🤣
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A gorgeous display in your Hallway to welcome Autumn ! - love the rich colour and shine and go nicely on your dish !
September 16th, 2022  
