Breakfast time by pamknowler
173 / 365

Breakfast time

I remembered to buy bird food yesterday and fill the feeders. It wasn't long before the gang of starlings arrived. The message went out very quickly - they are so greedy!!
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful close up
September 17th, 2022  
