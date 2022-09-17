Sign up
173 / 365
Breakfast time
I remembered to buy bird food yesterday and fill the feeders. It wasn't long before the gang of starlings arrived. The message went out very quickly - they are so greedy!!
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Tags
feeding
,
starlings
,
mealworms
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful close up
September 17th, 2022
