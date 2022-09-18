Previous
Next
Rose hips by pamknowler
174 / 365

Rose hips

The hedgerows are full of these luscious rose hips. I remember having rose hip syrup on semolina at school and it was yummy. Never had it since. Did anyone else have this delicious dessert at school?
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
September 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I had rose hip syrup both at school and at home! Packed with vitamin C and a great favourite of the midwives and nurses to give to children. I wonder if you can still get it? Lovely shot
September 18th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, great detail. We don’t get school lunches in Australia and I’ve never heard of that desert but I do remember drinking rose hip syrup as a kid
September 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Colorful
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise