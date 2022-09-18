Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
174 / 365
Rose hips
The hedgerows are full of these luscious rose hips. I remember having rose hip syrup on semolina at school and it was yummy. Never had it since. Did anyone else have this delicious dessert at school?
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5416
photos
212
followers
137
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th September 2022 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
syrup
,
rose-hips
,
semolina
,
school-dinners
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
September 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I had rose hip syrup both at school and at home! Packed with vitamin C and a great favourite of the midwives and nurses to give to children. I wonder if you can still get it? Lovely shot
September 18th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, great detail. We don’t get school lunches in Australia and I’ve never heard of that desert but I do remember drinking rose hip syrup as a kid
September 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Colorful
September 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close