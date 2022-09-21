Sign up
177 / 365
Morning coffee
An early stop off for coffee before we both go to Specsavers. This could be an expensive visit me thinks!
Wow day two of being out and about! We haven’t been into town for over two years. Not much to come in here for! 🤣
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
21st September 2022 9:00am
coffee
costa
specsavers
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 21st, 2022
Kathy A
I visited Specsavers today too, came out with an empty wallet as usual. I always like your choice of glasses, looking forward to seeing what you chose this time.
September 21st, 2022
