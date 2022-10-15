Sign up
192 / 365
Kitten
My niece Ruth's cat Autumn had kittens this year and she has kept two little boys both ginger but one much darker than the other. This is the lighter coloured one. So gorgeous!
I love cats and would like to pop him in my bag and take him home. Sadly I know Finlay and George would not welcome a cat into our house!! He wouldn't last long!!
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
3
1
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
1572
189
618
1573
190
191
1574
192
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th October 2022 3:27pm
Tags
kitten
,
boy
,
ginger-tom
,
ruths
Joan Robillard
ace
Too adorable
October 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
That cat has the cutest face
October 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous kitty!
October 15th, 2022
