Kitten by pamknowler
192 / 365

Kitten

My niece Ruth's cat Autumn had kittens this year and she has kept two little boys both ginger but one much darker than the other. This is the lighter coloured one. So gorgeous!

I love cats and would like to pop him in my bag and take him home. Sadly I know Finlay and George would not welcome a cat into our house!! He wouldn't last long!!
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Too adorable
October 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That cat has the cutest face
October 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a gorgeous kitty!
October 15th, 2022  
