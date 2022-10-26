Previous
You can’t see me! by pamknowler
201 / 365

You can’t see me!

George thinks he can’t be seen as Finlay walks past. He is waiting to attack and have a fight! They are always fighting!

I took Finlay back to the vets today and she was able to examine him much better than last week. He did try to bite her a couple of times! He is still trying to bite us when he is sitting beside us and we move! He is on the anti inflammatory pain killer drops for further 5 days and hopefully when he is completely out of pain the biting will stop. It is so out of character for Finlay to bite! Let’s see what next week brings. Hopefully the biting will stop! Very worrying!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
