Autumn hydrangea 2

Another flower from the same hydrangea bush as yesterday's photo. So many different shades of pink!!



I am taking Finlay to Rhona's this morning to see what she thinks about him. It will be interesting to see if she is able to give him a haircut - I have my doubts. Yesterday I took him to the vet for blood tests and when I tried to put him back in the car he went for me - very aggressive!! This morning he was standing by my knee and I went to stroke him and he went for me. The biting has not gone away even though he has been on pain killer drops for 11 days now. If the blood tests come back and say he is ok to have an x-ray under sedation I will get that done - £600. This will only show bones and not soft tissue which would need an MRI scan - £3k-£3.5k. I need to check if insurance would cover these investigations but I think it probably only covers treatment. I need to check that. All so worrying when Finlay keeps biting!!