Walking on the lead

The boys are not happy to be kept on the lead when we are at the country park but the vet was very clear - although it was OK to walk Finlay we must keep him on the lead because of his biting. Sadly the biting is getting worse even though he is on very strong pain killers plus the injection the vet gave him plus anti Inflammatory drops. Definitely not pain related. Last night Finlay bit my sister and it was very scary and Barb was very upset. I am phoning vet tomorrow to have a chat. We have to wait 2 weeks for the MRI scan plus 2 weeks for results. Not sure if we can carry on like this being afraid he is going to bite us. It is so sad that my darling boy is acting like this - so different from his normal character. His legs are also getting worse and they just keep collapsing. I hate seeing him like this.



I just cannot see a happy outcome.