218 / 365
Nosey boy, dirty boy!
George definitely needs a bath. He is missing Finlay and keeps looking for him.
One of the first shots taken with my new IPhone 14 Pro Max. The camera looks interesting!
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Pam Knowler
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sweet shot -
November 29th, 2022
