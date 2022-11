Pansies

We bought some pansies to get a bit of colour into the garden for winter.



Thanks for your lovely comments on George’s photo yesterday he does seem a bit lost at the moment. After our walk he went into a lovely warm soapy bath and he looked much cleaner and as his fur dried it went curly. This morning he has been into the garden and once again buried his dentistix. Yes his face is all muddy! He is just a scruffy boy!