Attack!
George attacking a gorilla on the TV - such a naughty boy! His feet are both off the ground!
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
9
1
1
365 Year 10
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1st December 2022 9:13am
Tags
tv
,
jump
,
gorilla
,
george
,
off-the-ground
Casablanca
ace
😂😂😂
December 1st, 2022
