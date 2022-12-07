Previous
Cuddling by pamknowler
Cuddling

George cuddling his new toy which he loves playing with. He is waiting to go for a walk! I think the message is - get a move on!
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

ace
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
This is such a gorgeous photo
December 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
December 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw! bless!
December 7th, 2022  
